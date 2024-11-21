Mexico's First Female President Aims for Diplomatic Balance with Trump

Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, outlined her approach to managing the country's relationship with the incoming U.S. President, Donald Trump, focusing on collaboration and humanitarian policies. She aims to address migration's root causes, balancing diplomacy with defending human rights.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, remains optimistic about relations with Trump, despite his harsh anti-migrant rhetoric during his campaign. She plans to present a proposal to Trump that aligns with his goal of reducing migration, while ensuring support and protection for migrants.

As Trump prepares to take office, Sheinbaum faces the challenge of preserving U.S.-Mexico trade ties, crucial for both nations' economies. Sheinbaum reassures that Mexico seeks to maintain strong bilateral relations, even as Trump's policies potentially strain the dynamics between the neighboring countries.

