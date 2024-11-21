Left Menu

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

European Union lawmakers passed a right-leaning team of policy commissioners led by President Ursula von der Leyen. The European People's Party, a conservative group, played a key role by forming alliances with hard-right parties. Despite disputes, notable appointments include Raffaele Fitto and Oliver Varhelyi.

Updated: 21-11-2024 05:32 IST
European Union lawmakers finalized a right-leaning team of policy commissioners, set to take office under the leadership of President Ursula von der Leyen. This new lineup marks a significant political shift within the bloc for the next five years.

Centrist and pro-European political factions in the European Parliament bridged their divides to finalize key posts, with a commitment to reinforce the EU. Since November 4, lawmakers have vetted 26 nominees for the European Commission to oversee areas like trade, agriculture, and foreign policy.

The European People's Party (EPP) has orchestrated alliances with hard-right parties, allowing their nominees, such as Raffaele Fitto for cohesion policy and Oliver Varhelyi for health and animal welfare, to secure critical roles. Despite internal criticisms and accusations, appointees like Teresa Ribera have been confirmed.

