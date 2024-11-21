Bitcoin Breaks Records Amidst Trump's Crypto Embrace

Bitcoin continues its unprecedented march towards the $100,000 mark, spurred by investor confidence in a more favorable regulatory landscape under President-elect Donald Trump. In Asian trading on Thursday, Bitcoin prices topped an all-time high exceeding $95,000.

Since Trump's election victory, Bitcoin's price has more than doubled this year, surging roughly 40% over the past two weeks as pro-crypto representatives take seats in Congress. IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore noted the cryptocurrency is pulling towards the $100,000 milestone, despite being in overbought territory.

Trump's campaign promises hinted at transforming the U.S. into a global cryptocurrency hub, with significant investment flowing into bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Meanwhile, bitcoin-related stocks like MARA Holdings and MicroStrategy are experiencing significant gains. Will Peck of WisdomTree highlighted the potential positive impact on the broader blockchain ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)