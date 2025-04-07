RMZ Drives Rugby Revolution in India with Delhi Redz Investment

RMZ, a major player in global alternative assets, has made a significant investment in India's upcoming Rugby Premier League (RPL) by acquiring the Delhi Redz franchise. This strategic move highlights RMZ's commitment to elevating rugby in India, aligning with its belief that sports can unite communities and inspire a new generation.

Set to launch in June 2025, the Rugby Premier League aims to make rugby a mainstream sport in India by nurturing talent and expanding the game's reach nationwide. The Delhi Redz, under the leadership of experienced Head Coach Tomasi Cama and Assistant Coach Arun Dagar, aims to become a formidable force in the league.

RMZ envisions this investment as more than just owning a team; it's about shaping the future of Indian sports. By focusing on grassroots development and building a passionate rugby community, RMZ aspires to bring rugby into the forefront of India's sports culture and create lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)