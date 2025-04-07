Left Menu

RMZ Drives Rugby Revolution in India with Delhi Redz Investment

RMZ invests in India's Rugby Premier League by acquiring the Delhi Redz, focusing on infrastructure, talent, and grassroots initiatives to boost rugby's popularity. RMZ aims to shape India's cultural and sports landscape by making rugby more mainstream and accessible, with visionary coaching and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:42 IST
RMZ Drives Rugby Revolution in India with Delhi Redz Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RMZ, a major player in global alternative assets, has made a significant investment in India's upcoming Rugby Premier League (RPL) by acquiring the Delhi Redz franchise. This strategic move highlights RMZ's commitment to elevating rugby in India, aligning with its belief that sports can unite communities and inspire a new generation.

Set to launch in June 2025, the Rugby Premier League aims to make rugby a mainstream sport in India by nurturing talent and expanding the game's reach nationwide. The Delhi Redz, under the leadership of experienced Head Coach Tomasi Cama and Assistant Coach Arun Dagar, aims to become a formidable force in the league.

RMZ envisions this investment as more than just owning a team; it's about shaping the future of Indian sports. By focusing on grassroots development and building a passionate rugby community, RMZ aspires to bring rugby into the forefront of India's sports culture and create lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025