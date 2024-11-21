Left Menu

Adani Group Chairman Faces Bribery Charges As Political Tensions Rise

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is charged in a bribery and fraud scheme as BJP leader Amit Malviya raises concerns over the timing of the report, coinciding with the Indian Parliament session and Donald Trump's potential presidency. Calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation intensify political debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:14 IST
BJP leader Amit Malviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been charged in a significant bribery and fraud scheme, raising political tensions in India. BJP leader Amit Malviya has questioned the timing of the charges, suggesting it coincides suspiciously with both the Indian Parliament's session and Donald Trump's potential presidency.

Amit Malviya criticized Congress, particularly after Jairam Ramesh's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation. He highlighted the collaboration between Adani Green Energy and U.S.-based Azure Power in supplying 12 GW of power, pointing out that the bribery allegations involved states governed by opposition parties at the time.

Adani Green Energy announced they would pause their proposed USD-denominated bond offerings in response to these allegations. Meanwhile, U.S. Prosecutors unveiled a five-count indictment against Gautam Adani and associates, charging them with securities and wire fraud, marking a significant escalation in the legal battle.

