Adani Group Chairman Faces Bribery Charges As Political Tensions Rise

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been charged in a significant bribery and fraud scheme, raising political tensions in India. BJP leader Amit Malviya has questioned the timing of the charges, suggesting it coincides suspiciously with both the Indian Parliament's session and Donald Trump's potential presidency.

Amit Malviya criticized Congress, particularly after Jairam Ramesh's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation. He highlighted the collaboration between Adani Green Energy and U.S.-based Azure Power in supplying 12 GW of power, pointing out that the bribery allegations involved states governed by opposition parties at the time.

Adani Green Energy announced they would pause their proposed USD-denominated bond offerings in response to these allegations. Meanwhile, U.S. Prosecutors unveiled a five-count indictment against Gautam Adani and associates, charging them with securities and wire fraud, marking a significant escalation in the legal battle.

