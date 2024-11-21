JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill Ready to Submit Landmark Report

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, led by Chairman Jagdambika Pal, announced on Thursday that their report is finalized and will be submitted to the House as scheduled. This follows a crucial meeting at the Parliament House Annexe.

Addressing the media, Pal emphasized that this was not the conclusive meeting. He highlighted that, contingent on addressing the members' queries, their insights would contribute to forming a consensus on the proposed amendments. The JPC is set to present its findings to the House by the first week of the Winter Session, which spans from November 25 to December 20.

The committee's endeavors are part of a broader national mission to reform the Waqf Act, aiming to optimize the utilization of waqf properties for community welfare. Since its formation on August 22, 2023, the committee has held 25 meetings, assessed the works of six ministries, and engaged with 123 stakeholders, including representatives from various states, waqf boards, and minority commissions.

Established to regulate waqf properties, the Waqf Act of 1995 has long grappled with issues of mismanagement and corruption. The proposed amendments in the 2024 Bill aim to introduce extensive reforms, focusing on digitization, stricter audits, and legal frameworks to reclaim illegally occupied properties. These meetings are crucial for gathering diverse inputs from government officials, legal experts, and community representatives across states and Union Territories, aiming to achieve the most comprehensive reforms possible. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)