Congress Confident Despite Exit Polls in Jharkhand Elections Showdown

Despite exit polls suggesting a potential victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha expressed unwavering confidence in the INDIA alliance's chances. Sinha emphasized that it's the people's support, not predictive polls, that will ultimately secure the 'Mahagathbandhan's' triumph.

Sinha argued, "Governments are formed by people, not exit polls." Highlighting the efforts of the youth, farmers, and women voters, he pointed out the Mahagathbandhan's initiatives, including the Maiya Samman Yojana and financial relief measures, as key factors drawing public trust and votes.

Congress continues to maintain its stance, dismissing exit poll predictions ahead of Jharkhand's 81-seat assembly election results. With voting completed in two phases and major parties aligned within alliances, results set for November 23 could redefine political landscapes in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

