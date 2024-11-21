Maharashtra Power Struggle: Disputes Cast Doubt on MVA Leadership

In the ongoing political saga of Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, a notable figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), has openly dismissed statements made by Congress's state chief Nana Patole. Patole asserted the formation of a Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a claim Raut firmly repudiated, emphasizing the importance of collective decision-making within the alliance.

Speaking in Mumbai, Raut underscored the need for validation from the Congress high command, involving prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier, Patole had expressed confidence in a Congress-led MVA, citing positive voting trends and public sentiment.

Meanwhile, Patole has accused BJP of election misconduct, alleging incidents of bribery and illegal liquor distribution. With predictions favoring the return of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the political landscape remains charged ahead of the November 23 vote count, following historic splits in major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)