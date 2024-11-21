Left Menu

Maharashtra Power Struggle: Disputes Cast Doubt on MVA Leadership

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut refuted claims by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole that a Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would be formed. Raut emphasizes the need for alliance-wide discussions. Discontent surfaces around BJP's alleged election violations as exit polls forecast a Mahayuti alliance victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:54 IST
Maharashtra Power Struggle: Disputes Cast Doubt on MVA Leadership
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing political saga of Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, a notable figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), has openly dismissed statements made by Congress's state chief Nana Patole. Patole asserted the formation of a Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a claim Raut firmly repudiated, emphasizing the importance of collective decision-making within the alliance.

Speaking in Mumbai, Raut underscored the need for validation from the Congress high command, involving prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier, Patole had expressed confidence in a Congress-led MVA, citing positive voting trends and public sentiment.

Meanwhile, Patole has accused BJP of election misconduct, alleging incidents of bribery and illegal liquor distribution. With predictions favoring the return of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the political landscape remains charged ahead of the November 23 vote count, following historic splits in major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024