AIADMK's Anbalagan Slams Puducherry Government: Calls for Clarity on Power Sector Privatization

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan has criticized the Puducherry government for its alleged agenda to privatize the power sector without transparency. He demands clarification from the BJP-NR Congress coalition, accusing them of deceiving the public and running an anti-people agenda. Concerns include misleading financial reports and maintaining public control over assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:18 IST
Puducherry All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secretary A Anbalagan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated address, AIADMK Puducherry secretary A. Anbalagan strongly criticized the BJP and the All India NR Congress for their alleged opaque strategies concerning the privatization of the power sector. Accusing the coalition of deceiving the public, Anbalagan labeled their actions as serving an 'anti-people' agenda.

Anbalagan questioned the Chief Minister for backing what he described as BJP's unethical activities. He suggested that the BJP-NRC coalition government, termed 'servile' by him, is dedicated to pursuing policies detrimental to the populace. The leader insists on transparency about the potential sale of the profitable power sector to private hands.

While a legal case about power industry privatization is ongoing in the Madras High Court, Anbalagan criticized delays and noted that despite claims of financial losses, there is an inconsistency in reported figures. He emphasizes that such critical public sector assets, valued at thousands of crores, shouldn't be unjustly sold under any financial pretense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

