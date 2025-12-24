Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Energy Privatization: Decision Pending Amid Concerns

Uttar Pradesh’s Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma announced that no final decision on privatizing the power sector has been made yet. He emphasized that any decision will prioritize the public interest. The minister also highlighted past purchasing decisions and increased power generation under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Energy Privatization: Decision Pending Amid Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government remains undecided on the privatization of the power sector, with Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma confirming that any move will prioritize public interest. This announcement was made during an Assembly sitting, amid discussions on energy policies.

Responding to a question by Samajwadi Party's Ragini Sonkar, Sharma stated that no conclusive decision has been reached regarding electricity distribution privatization. Emphasizing transparency, he asserted that any future steps will ensure quality power for all segments of society.

Addressing past electricity purchases, Sharma defended the current administration's record, comparing it to the Samajwadi Party's higher-rate deals in 2014. He noted a significant increase in state power generation since the BJP took office in 2017, countering opposition criticism with data. In a light-hearted comment, Sharma suggested visual aids for better understanding power supply improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025