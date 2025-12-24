Uttar Pradesh Energy Privatization: Decision Pending Amid Concerns

The Uttar Pradesh government remains undecided on the privatization of the power sector, with Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma confirming that any move will prioritize public interest. This announcement was made during an Assembly sitting, amid discussions on energy policies.

Responding to a question by Samajwadi Party's Ragini Sonkar, Sharma stated that no conclusive decision has been reached regarding electricity distribution privatization. Emphasizing transparency, he asserted that any future steps will ensure quality power for all segments of society.

Addressing past electricity purchases, Sharma defended the current administration's record, comparing it to the Samajwadi Party's higher-rate deals in 2014. He noted a significant increase in state power generation since the BJP took office in 2017, countering opposition criticism with data. In a light-hearted comment, Sharma suggested visual aids for better understanding power supply improvements.

