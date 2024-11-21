Left Menu

BJP Counters Rahul's Volley: Adani Controversy Heats Up

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's accusations against PM Modi over Gautam Adani's alleged bribery and fraud. The BJP stated that none of the states mentioned in the US indictment were under BJP rule. The party highlighted past Congress investments with Adani to counter Gandhi's corruption claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:02 IST
BJP Counters Rahul's Volley: Adani Controversy Heats Up
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply rebuked Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an indictment involving Gautam Adani and accusations of bribery and fraud. Allegations surfaced through US prosecutors over Adani's purported misconduct, and the BJP was quick to deflect these accusations.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dismissed the allegations against the Adani group as a matter for the company to defend. He pointed out that none of the states implicated in the American legal proceedings were under BJP governance.

Patra criticized Gandhi's claims, citing significant investments by Adani in Congress-ruled states and noting that the Supreme Court had dismissed similar allegations in the past. The BJP argued that Gandhi's criticism aimed to tarnish Modi's image, questioning why Congress worked with Adani if he is deemed corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024