BJP Counters Rahul's Volley: Adani Controversy Heats Up

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply rebuked Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an indictment involving Gautam Adani and accusations of bribery and fraud. Allegations surfaced through US prosecutors over Adani's purported misconduct, and the BJP was quick to deflect these accusations.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dismissed the allegations against the Adani group as a matter for the company to defend. He pointed out that none of the states implicated in the American legal proceedings were under BJP governance.

Patra criticized Gandhi's claims, citing significant investments by Adani in Congress-ruled states and noting that the Supreme Court had dismissed similar allegations in the past. The BJP argued that Gandhi's criticism aimed to tarnish Modi's image, questioning why Congress worked with Adani if he is deemed corrupt.

