Tensions Rise in Pakistan: Paramilitary Deployed Amid PTI Protest

The Pakistani government has approved the deployment of paramilitary forces in Islamabad ahead of a major protest by Imran Khan's PTI party. The protest's demands include the release of Khan, opposition to alleged election fraud, and judicial reforms. Mobile services will be suspended during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:11 IST
In preparation for a significant demonstration denounced by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI, Pakistan's government has greenlit the deployment of paramilitary forces in the capital. Scheduled for Sunday, the protest calls for Khan's release, alleges electoral fraud, and criticizes constitutional amendments affecting the judiciary.

The Interior Ministry affirmed that both the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary will be stationed in Islamabad as per the Anti-Terrorism Act. Numbers and positions of personnel will be decided in consultation with stakeholders. Meanwhile, Section 144 restricts public gatherings for two months.

Mobile and internet services will be impacted, potentially disrupting regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. PTI has named conditions to retract the protest, yet insists negotiations hinge on Khan's release. Strained relationships between PTI and the current ruling coalition exacerbate tensions.

