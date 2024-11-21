Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Rising Death Toll Amidst Israel-Hamas War

The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has resulted in over 44,000 deaths, as per Gaza Health Ministry. The toll includes mainly women and children. Reconstruction of Gaza remains uncertain with majority displaced. War crimes accusations continue, while peace talks have stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:27 IST
The enduring conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has reached a grim milestone as the death toll surpasses 44,000, according to local health officials. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over half of the victims are women and children, although it does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

Despite Israel's military claims of killing more than 17,000 militants without providing evidence, the true impact is seen in the widespread devastation across the territory, affecting nearly 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Displacement, food scarcity, and inadequate living conditions plague those residing in makeshift camps.

Accusations of war crimes persist against Israel, with the UN's top court deliberating on genocide claims initiated by South Africa. However, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, aimed at ending the war in exchange for the release of hostages, have faltered, leaving the situation precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

