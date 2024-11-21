Kerala Minister Faces Renewed Resignation Calls Amidst HC Investigation Mandate

The political climate in Kerala has become increasingly volatile following a High Court mandate for further investigation into allegations against State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. The Congress-led UDF opposition and the BJP demand his resignation, claiming he compromised the initial investigation into accusations of constitutional insults.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refrained from taking a stance, asserting that the decision to resign lies with Cherian's conscience. Despite the growing pressure, Cherian has dismissed calls for resignation, choosing to await a thorough review of the court's order before deciding on subsequent actions.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized Cherian for alleged influence over the case, urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to act if Cherian refuses to step down. Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan echoed these sentiments, arguing that a fair probe requires Cherian's absence from his post.

(With inputs from agencies.)