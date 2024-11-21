Kerala Minister Faces Renewed Resignation Calls Amidst HC Investigation Mandate
Kerala's political landscape sees turmoil as the High Court orders a renewed probe into State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian's alleged constitutional insult. Opposition forces rally, demanding his resignation citing influence over the original investigation. The minister, dismissing calls to step down, awaits a detailed reading of the court's decision.
- Country:
- India
The political climate in Kerala has become increasingly volatile following a High Court mandate for further investigation into allegations against State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. The Congress-led UDF opposition and the BJP demand his resignation, claiming he compromised the initial investigation into accusations of constitutional insults.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refrained from taking a stance, asserting that the decision to resign lies with Cherian's conscience. Despite the growing pressure, Cherian has dismissed calls for resignation, choosing to await a thorough review of the court's order before deciding on subsequent actions.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized Cherian for alleged influence over the case, urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to act if Cherian refuses to step down. Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan echoed these sentiments, arguing that a fair probe requires Cherian's absence from his post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
