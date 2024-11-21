Himachal Pradesh Congress Faces Allegations Amid Celebration Plans

Himachal Pradesh's Congress government is preparing to celebrate its two-year tenure with an event slated for December 11 at the Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur. Expected to draw over 25,000 attendees, the event aims to highlight the achievements of the administration under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, however, stated on Thursday that he has not received official confirmation about the event. Speaking to the media, Singh assured that once informed, he and his colleagues would participate actively, using the opportunity to showcase the government's accomplishments.

In response to recent accusations from BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who labeled the Congress regime in Himachal Pradesh as corrupt, Singh dismissed the claims as unfounded. He challenged Nadda to provide concrete evidence of any corruption involving the chief minister or cabinet ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)