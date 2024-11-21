Left Menu

Viral Video Misleads Delhi Voters with Fake Claims

A viral video purporting to show AAP leaders being thrashed over Muslim appeasement policies is misleading. The video is from November 2022, involving an altercation with AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. PTI Fact Check confirms the video, shared with false claims, is unrelated to current events.

Updated: 21-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:19 IST

A misleading video depicting a scuffle at an AAP office has sparked controversy amid upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Social media users falsely claimed the incident involved outraged citizens opposing the party's alleged Muslim appeasement.

PTI Fact Check revealed the video dates back to November 2022, involving AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, who was involved in an internal party worker altercation. Social media misrepresented the event with false narratives, mistakenly associating it with current political tensions.

Originally shared by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, the misleading video has circulated widely, raising concerns about manipulated content affecting public perception. PTI urges the public to verify such claims through its Fact Check Desk to avoid misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

