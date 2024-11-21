Turmoil in Punjab: PTI Worker Dies Amid Crackdown
A worker from former premier Imran Khan's party died during a police raid in Punjab, Pakistan. The incident occurred as police arrested over 300 supporters ahead of a protest march in Islamabad. Authorities have called in Rangers to maintain order in key districts.
In a developing story from Punjab, Pakistan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has died during a police raid, sparking uproar and protests across the region. Over 300 supporters have been arrested, intensifying tensions ahead of a planned protest in Islamabad.
The deceased, Yasir Malhi, reportedly fell from a rooftop while attempting to evade arrest during a police operation in Narowal district. His death has led local residents to protest, denouncing what they describe as an unlawful police action that resulted in the tragic incident.
In response to the escalating situation and the planned protests, the Punjab government's Home Department has called in the Pakistan Rangers to be deployed in critical areas, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Attock, to maintain public order and prevent further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
