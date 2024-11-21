Left Menu

Turmoil in Punjab: PTI Worker Dies Amid Crackdown

A worker from former premier Imran Khan's party died during a police raid in Punjab, Pakistan. The incident occurred as police arrested over 300 supporters ahead of a protest march in Islamabad. Authorities have called in Rangers to maintain order in key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:42 IST
Turmoil in Punjab: PTI Worker Dies Amid Crackdown
Worker
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a developing story from Punjab, Pakistan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has died during a police raid, sparking uproar and protests across the region. Over 300 supporters have been arrested, intensifying tensions ahead of a planned protest in Islamabad.

The deceased, Yasir Malhi, reportedly fell from a rooftop while attempting to evade arrest during a police operation in Narowal district. His death has led local residents to protest, denouncing what they describe as an unlawful police action that resulted in the tragic incident.

In response to the escalating situation and the planned protests, the Punjab government's Home Department has called in the Pakistan Rangers to be deployed in critical areas, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Attock, to maintain public order and prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024