Mexico's Humanist Approach: Navigating Trump's Deportation Agenda

Mexico is preparing for possible mass deportations of its citizens from the United States, following President-elect Donald Trump's plans for an aggressive immigration crackdown. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the strategy on Thursday, emphasizing the country's readiness to welcome deported citizens.

Sheinbaum pointed out that instead of deporting Mexican immigrants, it is crucial to highlight their positive impact on the U.S. economy. This initiative forms part of a broader plan aimed at showcasing the unnecessary nature of these deportations.

Meanwhile, migration issues continue to capture headlines with two migrant caravans making their journey towards the U.S. border from southern Mexico, amidst confrontations with Mexico's National Guard. The situation underscores the complex migration dynamics facing both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)