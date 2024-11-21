Controversy Erupts Over 'Media Jehad' Allegation in UP Bypolls

In a recent development surrounding the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi has stirred controversy by accusing journalists of conducting 'media jehad,' a phrase he coined to describe the spread of misinformation through selective media coverage.

Tripathi, in a post on X, included a list of journalists from various media houses covering the Moradabad bypoll, suggesting they were responsible for disseminating altered videos and images to mislead public perception during the elections. This post has sparked significant backlash.

Responding to Tripathi's allegations, Congress general secretary Anil Yadav highlighted that the list mainly includes Muslim journalists, alleging that the MLA is encouraging potential violence against them. Yadav has called for media organizations to boycott Tripathi and consider legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)