Controversy Erupts Over Religious-Based Reservations in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Karnataka government's decision to reserve tenders based on religion, claiming it undermines the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The move has sparked intense political debate and concerns over fair distribution of opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at the Karnataka government, accusing it of jeopardizing the rights of marginalized community members. The government's decision to implement reservations in tenders based on religion has attracted significant criticism.
Modi argues that such an approach shifts opportunities away from historically disadvantaged groups like Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who rely heavily on affirmative action for fair opportunities.
The controversy has ignited a broader political debate on the equitable allocation of tenders, posing challenging questions about inclusion and equality in state policies.
