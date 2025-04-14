Noboa Clinches Ecuador's Presidency Amidst Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Ecuador's Daniel Noboa was declared the winner of the presidential election by the national electoral council, holding a commanding lead over competitor Luisa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, however, rejected the outcome, calling for a recount and labeling the process as fraudulent, despite Noboa's 12-point lead.

This election outcome starkly contrasts February's close first round, intensifying the political climate as the vote count and allegations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)