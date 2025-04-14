Left Menu

Noboa Clinches Ecuador's Presidency Amidst Controversy

Ecuador's electoral council declared Daniel Noboa the winner of the presidency, leading by 12 points over Luisa Gonzalez. Despite claims of electoral fraud and demands for a recount from Gonzalez, Noboa maintained his victory stance. The council emphasized the results as irreversible, amidst tensions and disbelief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:16 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Ecuador's Daniel Noboa was declared the winner of the presidential election by the national electoral council, holding a commanding lead over competitor Luisa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, however, rejected the outcome, calling for a recount and labeling the process as fraudulent, despite Noboa's 12-point lead.

This election outcome starkly contrasts February's close first round, intensifying the political climate as the vote count and allegations unfold.

