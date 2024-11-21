Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Unwavering Commitment to Eknath Shinde Amid Political Uncertainty

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat declared unwavering loyalty to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the party will endorse any decision he makes. Shinde's leadership, highlighted by his 2022 revolt, is trusted by party members amid the impending assembly poll results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:08 IST
The political landscape in Maharashtra is on the edge as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has reaffirmed the party's steadfast loyalty to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ahead of the critical assembly poll results, Shirsat stated that the Shiv Sena would endorse any decision taken by Shinde.

In a robust show of confidence, Shirsat, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West), emphasized that Shinde, who rose to power following a significant rebellion within the Shiv Sena in 2022, will lead the party in the right direction. His comments came as a testament to Shinde's trusted leadership during a TV interview.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Pravin Darekar was quick to clarify that Shirsat's comments do not represent the official party stance. As the Mahayuti alliance faces the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the political dynamics in Maharashtra remain tense, with the future leadership role of Shinde being a focal point as results are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

