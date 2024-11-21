Shiv Sena's Unwavering Commitment to Eknath Shinde Amid Political Uncertainty

The political landscape in Maharashtra is on the edge as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has reaffirmed the party's steadfast loyalty to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ahead of the critical assembly poll results, Shirsat stated that the Shiv Sena would endorse any decision taken by Shinde.

In a robust show of confidence, Shirsat, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West), emphasized that Shinde, who rose to power following a significant rebellion within the Shiv Sena in 2022, will lead the party in the right direction. His comments came as a testament to Shinde's trusted leadership during a TV interview.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Pravin Darekar was quick to clarify that Shirsat's comments do not represent the official party stance. As the Mahayuti alliance faces the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the political dynamics in Maharashtra remain tense, with the future leadership role of Shinde being a focal point as results are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)