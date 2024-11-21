Left Menu

Security Showdown: Senate Denied Public Testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declined to testify publicly before a U.S. Senate committee on national security, leading to criticism from the committee's chairman. Their absence violates a long-standing tradition of public accountability and transparency in discussing threats facing the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:54 IST
FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas opted not to testify publicly before the U.S. Senate committee on Thursday, causing frustration for the committee's Democratic chairman. The decision defies 15 years of precedent in public accountability related to national security threats.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters expressed discontent over their absence, criticizing it as a significant break from tradition. Peters stated this choice deprives the public of crucial information and the opportunity for accountability about federal efforts to safeguard Americans.

In response, the FBI emphasized its dedication to sharing information about evolving threats, suggesting that a classified setting would be more beneficial. Similarly, the Department of Homeland Security proposed a classified briefing, highlighting their commitment to transparency through extensive unclassified information on threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

