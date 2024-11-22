Adani Group Bribery Allegations Shake Andhra Pradesh Politics

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is withholding any immediate reaction to allegations against the Adani Group. Party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram stated that it will take up to three days to assess the report on alleged bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh.

The charges against Gautam Adani and others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, involve allegations by the US Department of Justice of bribing state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The objective was to secure lucrative solar power deals, with potential profits exceeding USD 2 billion over two decades. The Adani Group has dismissed these accusations as 'baseless', maintaining compliance with legal standards.

Amidst these developments, Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Kolanukonda Sivaji has equated Gautam Adani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing the perceived surrender of public assets to Adani by the NDA government. Sivaji has urged the Supreme Court to initiate an independent suo motu investigation into the allegations and called for punitive measures against involved state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)