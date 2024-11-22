Manipur NPP Cuts Ties with Biren Singh Government

The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) has officially severed its ties with the Biren Singh-led government. An advisory released on Thursday, signed by NPP state president N. Kayisii, highlighted that the party's national president withdrew support on November 17.

The advisory mandates that all NPP members comply with this directive and refrain from attending any governmental meetings convened by the Singh administration. The directive emphasizes that before engaging with the media or making official statements on the matter, members must obtain permission from either the state or national president.

This strict directive follows an incident on November 18 when three NPP MLAs were present at an NDA meeting called by Singh at the Chief Minister's secretariat, sparking the party's decision to reinforce its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)