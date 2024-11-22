Left Menu

Manipur NPP Cuts Ties with Biren Singh Government

The National People's Party (NPP) of Manipur has instructed its members to refrain from attending government meetings following the withdrawal of support for the Biren Singh government. This decision was prompted by three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting, with directives requiring party members to seek permissions before engaging with the media.

Updated: 22-11-2024 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) has officially severed its ties with the Biren Singh-led government. An advisory released on Thursday, signed by NPP state president N. Kayisii, highlighted that the party's national president withdrew support on November 17.

The advisory mandates that all NPP members comply with this directive and refrain from attending any governmental meetings convened by the Singh administration. The directive emphasizes that before engaging with the media or making official statements on the matter, members must obtain permission from either the state or national president.

This strict directive follows an incident on November 18 when three NPP MLAs were present at an NDA meeting called by Singh at the Chief Minister's secretariat, sparking the party's decision to reinforce its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

