Bribery and Fraud Charges Rock Adani Empire
The White House has acknowledged the serious allegations against Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group. Accused in New York, Adani faces charges related to a bribery and fraud scheme aimed at securing $2 billion in contracts. The case involves a $265 million bribe to Indian officials.
In a development shaking the business world, the White House has acknowledged allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The Adani Group chairman is under scrutiny for his role in a high-stakes bribery and fraud case, first disclosed in New York.
Authorities claim that Adani, along with seven other defendants, including his nephew, engaged in a $265 million bribery scheme. The alleged misconduct aimed to secure lucrative government contracts in India worth $2 billion over the next two decades.
The dealings centered on developing India's largest solar power project, a venture promising significant economic returns. The case underscores the global ramifications of corporate corruption and its potential impact on international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manhattan Hotel Fraudster Deemed Unfit for Trial
Quick Heal Technologies Launches India's First All-in-One Fraud Prevention Solution
Democrat Laura Gillen Clinches New York House Seat
ED Uncovers Multi-Crore Bank Loan Fraud: Seizes Diamonds and Cash
Court Overturns Landmark New York Voting Rights Act