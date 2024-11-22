Left Menu

Bribery and Fraud Charges Rock Adani Empire

The White House has acknowledged the serious allegations against Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group. Accused in New York, Adani faces charges related to a bribery and fraud scheme aimed at securing $2 billion in contracts. The case involves a $265 million bribe to Indian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:57 IST
Bribery and Fraud Charges Rock Adani Empire
Gautam Adani

In a development shaking the business world, the White House has acknowledged allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The Adani Group chairman is under scrutiny for his role in a high-stakes bribery and fraud case, first disclosed in New York.

Authorities claim that Adani, along with seven other defendants, including his nephew, engaged in a $265 million bribery scheme. The alleged misconduct aimed to secure lucrative government contracts in India worth $2 billion over the next two decades.

The dealings centered on developing India's largest solar power project, a venture promising significant economic returns. The case underscores the global ramifications of corporate corruption and its potential impact on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024