Bribery and Fraud Charges Rock Adani Empire

In a development shaking the business world, the White House has acknowledged allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The Adani Group chairman is under scrutiny for his role in a high-stakes bribery and fraud case, first disclosed in New York.

Authorities claim that Adani, along with seven other defendants, including his nephew, engaged in a $265 million bribery scheme. The alleged misconduct aimed to secure lucrative government contracts in India worth $2 billion over the next two decades.

The dealings centered on developing India's largest solar power project, a venture promising significant economic returns. The case underscores the global ramifications of corporate corruption and its potential impact on international relations.

