Trump's Controversial Cabinet Choices Amid Allegations

President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks have come under fire, facing various sexual misconduct allegations. Among those chosen, individuals like Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Linda McMahon, Elon Musk, and Matt Gaetz stand accused, raising concerns about their past behaviors.

The allegations span several decades and include claims of sexual assault, harassment, and defamation. Despite this, Trump and his nominees have consistently denied any wrongdoing, pointing to political motivations behind the accusations. Settlements and dismissals have been common, with legal battles unfolding in some cases.

These controversies highlight the challenges facing Trump's incoming administration, as public scrutiny intensifies. The accused maintain their innocence, with some cases resulting in out-of-court settlements to avoid prolonged legal disputes. The impact of these allegations on their governmental roles remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)