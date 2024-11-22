Left Menu

World in Turmoil: Leaders Face Global Tensions

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, North Korea's Kim warns of nuclear war caused by U.S. provocations. Russia claims global conflict potential in Ukraine while experimenting with new missiles. Tensions also rise between Haiti and France over transition criticisms.

The International Criminal Court has called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri due to alleged war crimes in Gaza. These charges stem from supposed widespread and systematic attacks on Gaza's civilians.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of provocation, suggesting that the Korean peninsula is at an unprecedented risk of nuclear war. In his speech, Kim criticized U.S. negotiations as aggressive, escalating regional tensions further.

In a significant escalation, Russia has fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin announced, warning of more potential strikes. This comes as the U.S. modifies its military support strategy for Ukraine amid increased global tension.

