President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan will embark on a diplomatic tour, visiting Pacific island nation allies. The presidential office will hold a news conference to discuss the trip, which may include stopovers in Hawaii and possibly Guam, as per earlier reports.

Updated: 22-11-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:39 IST
In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is set to visit the nation's Pacific island allies. The presidential office announced the trip, with more details expected at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

Sources indicate that during his visit, President Lai may have stopovers in Hawaii and potentially Guam, exemplifying Taiwan's strategy to maintain influence and connections in the region.

This visit underscores Taiwan's commitment to fostering international alliances, particularly with its Pacific partners, amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

