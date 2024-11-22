Left Menu

Pam Bondi: Trump's New Pick for Attorney General

Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal. Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, has extensive prosecutorial experience and is a staunch Trump supporter. Her nomination aims to refocus the Department of Justice on Trump's agenda, particularly illegal immigration and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 07:03 IST
Pam Bondi: Trump's New Pick for Attorney General

In a swift move to reshape his administration's judiciary approach, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Pam Bondi as his nominee for U.S. Attorney General. Bondi, formerly Florida's top law enforcement official, is poised to succeed Matt Gaetz, who withdrew amid controversy.

Bondi, aged 59, brings a wealth of experience, having served from 2011 to 2019, while also participating in Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Her strong allegiance to Trump was evident during his first impeachment trial, cementing her as a reliable ally in his political journey.

As Trump aims to redirect the Department of Justice's priorities, Bondi's agenda focuses on crime and illegal immigration, intending to realign federal prosecutions and revisit policies related to religious freedom and diversity programs, significantly altering the justice landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024