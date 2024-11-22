Tributes Pour In on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Birth Anniversary
Political leaders across parties, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary. Known as ‘Netaji’, Yadav, who served as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister and India’s Defence Minister, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.
On Friday, political figures from various parties, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gathered to honor the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Recognized affectionately as 'Netaji', Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, played a pivotal role in Indian politics as the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the country's Defence Minister.
His contributions were acknowledged posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2023, marking a tribute from the nation to his enduring legacy.
