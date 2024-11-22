Left Menu

Tributes Pour In on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Birth Anniversary

Political leaders across parties, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary. Known as ‘Netaji’, Yadav, who served as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister and India’s Defence Minister, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:17 IST
Tributes Pour In on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Birth Anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, political figures from various parties, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gathered to honor the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Recognized affectionately as 'Netaji', Yadav, who was born on November 22, 1939, played a pivotal role in Indian politics as the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the country's Defence Minister.

His contributions were acknowledged posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2023, marking a tribute from the nation to his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024