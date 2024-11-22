Mystery Unfolds: Two Men Detained for Reconnaissance of Congress Leader's Office
Two men were detained for allegedly scouting Congress leader Naseem Khan's office in Mumbai. They wanted financial help for their business and tried to contact Khan. The suspects, hawkers from Uttar Pradesh, were questioned by police and are part of an ongoing investigation.
In a perplexing turn of events, Mumbai police have detained two individuals for allegedly scouting the office of Congress leader Naseem Khan in the Saki Naka suburb. Authorities cite that the men were seeking a monetary meeting with the politician.
The duo, initially detained and released on Thursday, were summoned back for further questioning on Friday. Investigations highlight their hawker profession, as they planned to approach Khan for business support. Security personnel intervened when one of the men was spotted reconnoitering Khan's office.
During police interrogation, a mobile phone and motorcycle were seized, revealing the suspects' origins from Uttar Pradesh and their arrival in Mumbai prior to Khan's electoral campaign. The investigation remains active as Khan continues his run for the Chandivali assembly seat.
