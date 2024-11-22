Left Menu

Revdi Par Charcha: Kejriwal's Campaign for Free Facilities

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal introduced the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign focusing on upcoming Delhi elections. The initiative aims to promote free utilities provided by the AAP government, highlighting schemes such as free electricity and water, while criticizing BJP policies.

Updated: 22-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:00 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday, targeting the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections slated for February next year.

Kejriwal announced that district and booth-level AAP representatives would canvass voters, distributing pamphlets detailing the 'revdis' or complimentary services, such as free electricity and water, offered by the AAP government.

The former chief minister accused the BJP of attempting to terminate these free services, contrasting it with AAP's initiatives. He noted BJP's lack of similar services in the 20 states they govern and pledged a new monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

