Hungary's Defiance: Orban's Stance on ICC's Arrest Warrant
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hungary, disregarding ICC arrest warrants against him and others for alleged war crimes. Orban promises Netanyahu safe negotiations, opposing the ICC's decision. While EU nations uphold the warrant, Hungary shows strong support for Israel.
In a bold move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday his intention to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary, promising a disregard for an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him.
The ICC issued warrants for alleged war crimes linked to the Gaza conflict involving Netanyahu and others. The decision sparked varied reactions across Europe, with Hungary vowing to offer a safe environment for Netanyahu amidst the controversy.
While EU's chief diplomat urged member states to respect the ICC, Hungary and the Czech Republic continue their backing of Israel, showcasing a divided stance within the EU on this contentious legal and political issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
