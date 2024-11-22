Left Menu

Clash of Coalitions: Jharkhand Awaits Election Outcome

As Jharkhand braces for its assembly election results, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expresses confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's victory over the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo remains optimistic about an NDA majority. Both alliances eagerly await the outcome on November 23.

Updated: 22-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:28 IST
Congress leader Rajesh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Jharkhand anticipates the results of its recent assembly elections, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur, in a statement on Friday, expressed strong confidence that the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, will form the government. The former chief of Jharkhand Congress noted uncertainty over the exact number of seats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might secure, pointing to shifting predictions from 65 seats previously to 55 more recently.

"The BJP claims they could secure 55 seats, whereas earlier they aimed for 65. When parties receive feedback during elections, they express these projections. The truth will emerge when the results are announced tomorrow. We have faith in the public and the mandate they have extended, and it indicates a strong government formation from us," Thakur told ANI confidently. Concurrently, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo projected certainty, stating they anticipate that an NDA-led majority government will be established by tomorrow evening in Jharkhand.

Deo also criticized the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for perceived misgovernance, claiming that the public has rejected them due to governance lapses and unfulfilled promises over the past five years. "JMM can revel now because the reality following the vote count on November 23 will be harsh for them," Deo told ANI. Meanwhile, the BJP-led alliance, which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), remains hopeful. According to Matrize exit poll predictions, the NDA could capture between 42-47 seats, with the INDIA bloc expecting 25-30, and others around 1-4. The poll's first phase took place on November 13, and results for all 81 seats are set to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

