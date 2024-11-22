Left Menu

War of Words: Congress Calls Out BJP's '4D Exercise' Over Manipur Crisis

The Congress criticized BJP president J P Nadda for accusing them of a politically motivated narrative about Manipur. Congress claims Nadda's response is a '4D exercise--denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation'. The party emphasizes the need for peace and questions the government's failure to address the crisis.

J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, the Congress has taken aim at BJP President J. P. Nadda, accusing him of fostering a politically motivated narrative over the Manipur unrest. Congress labeled Nadda's response as a '4D exercise' encompassing denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.

Amidst rising tensions, the Congress highlighted the struggles faced by the people of Manipur, emphasizing their longing for a return to peace and urging concrete action from leaders. The call for accountability targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state leaders for their perceived inaction in the conflict-ridden state.

As accusations fly, the Congress insists on immediate intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, demanding steps to restore law and order in Manipur. The political spat underscores the urgency to address the humanitarian crisis that has left many dead and thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

