Karnataka BJP Protests Against Government's Controversial Decisions

In a recent protest, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the state government's recent policies, labeling them as anti-poor. Spearheading the protest, BJP President BY Vijayendra called for the reversal of decisions deemed detrimental to the economically disadvantaged, such as the 20% hike in charges at government hospitals and medical colleges.

Vijayendra highlighted concerns over the potential cancellation of 20 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, demanding a scientific approach before executing such measures. He argued that the government, in its distress to fulfill promises, should reconsider its methods of generating resources.

Amidst ongoing controversies regarding alleged land encroachments by the Waqf Board, the BJP is demanding clarity and resolutions, leading to protests across the state. Party leaders and activists, including notable figures such as former Minister BC Patil, were detained during the demonstration.

