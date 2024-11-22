Angela Merkel's Concerns Over Tech Influence

Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, has raised alarms over the sway tech magnates like Elon Musk hold over political leaders, specifically U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking with Der Spiegel, Merkel emphasized the essential role politics plays in balancing the interests of both ordinary citizens and the powerful elite.

Merkel cited Musk's involvement in the Trump administration's newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to sidestep traditional government mechanisms. Highlighting Musk's control of 60% of orbiting satellites, she underscored the unprecedented challenge posed by such corporate influence.

As Merkel prepares for the launch of her memoir 'Freedom: Memories 1954-2021', she reflects on her interactions with global leaders, including Trump and Putin, discussing the complexities of multilateral politics as she defends her 16-year legacy amid current German and international crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)