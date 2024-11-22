Left Menu

Angela Merkel's Concerns Over Tech Influence

Angela Merkel expressed concerns about the influence of tech billionaires like Elon Musk on politics, particularly regarding their impact on balancing citizen interests. She emphasized the political challenge posed by corporate dominance, citing Musk's role in U.S. government projects and his significant satellite ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:10 IST
Angela Merkel's Concerns Over Tech Influence
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, has raised alarms over the sway tech magnates like Elon Musk hold over political leaders, specifically U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking with Der Spiegel, Merkel emphasized the essential role politics plays in balancing the interests of both ordinary citizens and the powerful elite.

Merkel cited Musk's involvement in the Trump administration's newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to sidestep traditional government mechanisms. Highlighting Musk's control of 60% of orbiting satellites, she underscored the unprecedented challenge posed by such corporate influence.

As Merkel prepares for the launch of her memoir 'Freedom: Memories 1954-2021', she reflects on her interactions with global leaders, including Trump and Putin, discussing the complexities of multilateral politics as she defends her 16-year legacy amid current German and international crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024