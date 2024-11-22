Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party's Dynamic Duo: New Leadership for Punjab

Aman Arora has been appointed as the new president of AAP's Punjab unit, replacing CM Bhagwant Mann. MLA Amansher Singh Shairi Kalsi will serve as the state working president. This shift highlights AAP's momentum and trust in fresh leadership to amplify their presence and outreach in Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Aman Arora and Amansher Singh Shairi Kalsi (Photo/X@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Aman Arora, Punjab's New and Renewable Energy Minister, has been appointed as the president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit. Arora takes over from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while MLA Amansher Singh Shairi Kalsi assumes the role of state working president, AAP announced on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his trust and faith in the newly appointed leaders in a post on X, indicating their potential to elevate the party's profile in Punjab. 'I am confident in both my colleagues' abilities to strengthen our party and organization in Punjab,' Mann stated.

The leadership change coincides with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's unveiling of the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign, aimed at highlighting the party's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. With a plan to engage citizens through 65,000 meetings across Delhi, the campaign targets BJP while promoting AAP's key initiatives such as free electricity, water, and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

