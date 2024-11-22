West Bengal By-Polls: A Test Amidst Turmoil

The West Bengal by-polls, set against a backdrop of social unrest, are closely watched as vote counting commences on Saturday. The RG Kar incident, involving the alleged rape and murder of a doctor, has ignited state-wide protests, impacting the political climate significantly.

Six constituencies, including TMC's stronghold and the BJP's bastion Madarihat, are contested fiercely. The voter turnout was approximately 69.29 per cent, despite election day being marred by violence, such as a fatal bomb attack near Naihati.

The results are crucial for the TMC, who are defending their recent Lok Sabha election success against opposition, who hope to capitalize on public dissent and healthcare concerns stemming from the RG Kar disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)