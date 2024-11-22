Left Menu

Controversial Fatwa Sparks Tension: Social Boycott Woes for BJP Supporters

A BJP leader filed a police complaint against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani, accusing him of issuing a fatwa advocating the social boycott of Muslims supporting the BJP. The decree allegedly leads to threats and social isolation for BJP-associated Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:41 IST
A leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a police complaint against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani, accusing him of inciting a social boycott of Muslims who support the BJP government.

The complaint, filed by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, claims Nomani's alleged fatwa has substantially affected Muslims affiliated with the BJP, causing them threats, social exclusion, and online abuse.

Siddiqui describes experiencing social ostracism and receiving threats, urging law enforcement to take strict action against Nomani. A video link purportedly containing the fatwa has been submitted as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

