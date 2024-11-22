Left Menu

Italy's Rising Same-Sex Unions Amid Conservative Policies

Same-sex civil unions in Italy reached a six-year high in 2023, according to ISTAT. Despite this, LGBTQ groups claim the conservative government is complicating their lives. Prime Minister Meloni has pushed initiatives limiting rights for same-sex parents, drawing both support and criticism.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In 2023, same-sex civil unions in Italy climbed to their highest level in six years, according to the national statistics office ISTAT. There were 3,019 such unions, marking a 7.3% increase from the previous year, illustrating a growing acceptance despite conservative governmental challenges.

This rise contrasts with the 184,000 heterosexual weddings reported in the same year and occurs amid efforts from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition to support traditional family values. Her administration has enacted policies that many argue encroach on LGBTQ rights, including legislation restricting surrogacy for same-sex couples.

These developments have sparked a polarized debate within Italy, gaining praise from Christian conservative factions while drawing scorn from centre-left opponents and LGBTQ activists. The move to ban surrogacy abroad for all couples has been seen as particularly targeting LGBTQ communities, emphasizing ongoing tensions in Italy's cultural and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

