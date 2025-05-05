Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to detain America's most dangerous criminals. Once famous for housing notorious criminals before its closure in 1963, Alcatraz could now be undergoing a substantial renovation costing significantly more due to its island location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:38 IST
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intentions to breathe new life into the historic Alcatraz prison, located in the San Francisco Bay. Citing the need for rigorous confinement measures, Trump aims to house America's most violent criminals in this revamped facility.

Through a post on his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, Trump expressed a nostalgic yearning for a time when the nation dealt more strictly with its criminals. Alcatraz, known for its historical significance and infamous inmates like Al Capone, has been a prominent San Francisco tourist attraction since its closure in 1963.

The proposed plan involves a collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Homeland Security to reopen a significantly expanded Alcatraz. The original closure was largely due to high operational costs attributed to its isolated island location, making it considerably more expensive compared to other federal prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025