Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intentions to breathe new life into the historic Alcatraz prison, located in the San Francisco Bay. Citing the need for rigorous confinement measures, Trump aims to house America's most violent criminals in this revamped facility.

Through a post on his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, Trump expressed a nostalgic yearning for a time when the nation dealt more strictly with its criminals. Alcatraz, known for its historical significance and infamous inmates like Al Capone, has been a prominent San Francisco tourist attraction since its closure in 1963.

The proposed plan involves a collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Homeland Security to reopen a significantly expanded Alcatraz. The original closure was largely due to high operational costs attributed to its isolated island location, making it considerably more expensive compared to other federal prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)