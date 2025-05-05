Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted ongoing trade negotiations with several countries, with a particular focus on achieving a fair trade deal with China. The announcement signals a pivotal moment in international trade relations.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump informed reporters that while he doesn't plan to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the immediate future, discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials are actively underway. These conversations are pivotal for establishing equitable trade practices between the two economic giants.

In response to inquiries about imminent trade agreements, Trump suggested that announcements could be forthcoming, though specifics were not disclosed. The current negotiations reflect ongoing efforts to bolster fair trade practices and enhance international economic partnerships.

