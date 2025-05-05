Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Migrant children making their way across Mexico towards the United States encounter significant violence, exclusion, and uncertainty, according to a recent study by Save the Children and Plan International published on Monday.

The report, which draws on 155 interviews conducted from November 2024 to February 2025, reveals that children fleeing home dangers often do not achieve the protection they seek. Instead, they face new vulnerabilities that strip away their rights. Interviewees, aged 7 to 16, primarily hail from Mexico, Honduras, and Venezuela, among other nations.

Unaccompanied children traveling through Mexico have more than doubled since 2019, increasing due to escalating violence, poverty, and climate crisis impacts. These children, rather than finding refuge, face continued fear and uncertainty, as highlighted by Reena Ghelani, CEO of Plan International.

