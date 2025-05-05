Left Menu

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

A study by Save the Children and Plan International highlights concerning levels of violence and uncertainty faced by migrant children crossing Mexico to the U.S. The increase in unaccompanied minors and deportation of children, including U.S. citizens, underscores the urgent need for improved child protection measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:32 IST
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrant children making their way across Mexico towards the United States encounter significant violence, exclusion, and uncertainty, according to a recent study by Save the Children and Plan International published on Monday.

The report, which draws on 155 interviews conducted from November 2024 to February 2025, reveals that children fleeing home dangers often do not achieve the protection they seek. Instead, they face new vulnerabilities that strip away their rights. Interviewees, aged 7 to 16, primarily hail from Mexico, Honduras, and Venezuela, among other nations.

Unaccompanied children traveling through Mexico have more than doubled since 2019, increasing due to escalating violence, poverty, and climate crisis impacts. These children, rather than finding refuge, face continued fear and uncertainty, as highlighted by Reena Ghelani, CEO of Plan International.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025