Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull's Formula One team has lodged a protest against Mercedes driver George Russell's third place finish in the Miami Grand Prix. The team alleges that Russell did not adequately slow down during a yellow flag period. A ruling in Red Bull's favor could see Max Verstappen promoted to the podium.

In an unexpected twist at the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing has formally protested Mercedes' driver George Russell's third-place finish. The row hinges on allegations from Red Bull that Russell failed to sufficiently slow down when yellow flags were shown during a virtual safety car phase.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, finished fourth, trailing 2.312 seconds behind Russell despite starting from pole position. The protest casts a shadow over the race results as Red Bull asserts that Russell's infraction merits a five-second time penalty.

Red Bull's Christian Horner clarified the team's position: 'Our telemetry indicates that Russell did not meet the regulations which dictate a necessary speed reduction. Although his deceleration was evident, it was insufficient.' Should Red Bull succeed, Verstappen could advance to the podium.

