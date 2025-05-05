Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

In an unexpected twist at the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing has formally protested Mercedes' driver George Russell's third-place finish. The row hinges on allegations from Red Bull that Russell failed to sufficiently slow down when yellow flags were shown during a virtual safety car phase.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, finished fourth, trailing 2.312 seconds behind Russell despite starting from pole position. The protest casts a shadow over the race results as Red Bull asserts that Russell's infraction merits a five-second time penalty.

Red Bull's Christian Horner clarified the team's position: 'Our telemetry indicates that Russell did not meet the regulations which dictate a necessary speed reduction. Although his deceleration was evident, it was insufficient.' Should Red Bull succeed, Verstappen could advance to the podium.

