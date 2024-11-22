Rift in Ranks: Madhya Pradesh Congress Faces Internal Turmoil

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is grappling with internal dissent as senior leader Umang Singhar and others skipped a pivotal Working Committee meeting in Bhopal. The absence of 16 out of 25 political affairs committee members highlights deep-rooted rifts within the party.

Missing leaders included former chief ministers and prominent figures like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. Despite the absence, Jitu Patwari, the MP Congress chief, dismissed media speculations surrounding his emotional outburst, asserting his resilience as a leader.

The meeting concluded with decisions to hold a party convention after 25 years and to gherao the assembly. The party also aims to strengthen its grassroots by forming ward, mohalla, and village committees. These moves mark the first strategic plans after the committee's formation last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)