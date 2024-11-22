Left Menu

Rift in Ranks: Madhya Pradesh Congress Faces Internal Turmoil

Senior Congress leader Umang Singhar, among others, missed the crucial Madhya Pradesh Congress Working Committee meeting, exposing rifts within the party. Key decisions included organizing a convention and gheraoing the assembly over BJP's failures. This marks the first meeting of the newly formed panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:44 IST
Rift in Ranks: Madhya Pradesh Congress Faces Internal Turmoil
Umang Singhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is grappling with internal dissent as senior leader Umang Singhar and others skipped a pivotal Working Committee meeting in Bhopal. The absence of 16 out of 25 political affairs committee members highlights deep-rooted rifts within the party.

Missing leaders included former chief ministers and prominent figures like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. Despite the absence, Jitu Patwari, the MP Congress chief, dismissed media speculations surrounding his emotional outburst, asserting his resilience as a leader.

The meeting concluded with decisions to hold a party convention after 25 years and to gherao the assembly. The party also aims to strengthen its grassroots by forming ward, mohalla, and village committees. These moves mark the first strategic plans after the committee's formation last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024