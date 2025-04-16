Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Slams BJP for 'Political Weaponization' of Central Agencies Against Gandhis

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused the BJP-led government and PM Modi of misusing central agencies to target the Gandhi family through false allegations in the National Herald case. Singh urged protests against this misuse and reiterated the Gandhis' history of public service without personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:48 IST
Digvijaya Singh Slams BJP for 'Political Weaponization' of Central Agencies Against Gandhis
Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the use of central agencies as political weapons against the Gandhi family in the National Herald case. Addressing the chargesheet filed against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Singh emphasized that the family has consistently contributed their personal wealth for national welfare since 1930, contesting the claims as unfounded and harassive.

Singh highlighted that the Nehru-Gandhi family has not accumulated personal wealth through public office, asserting the chargesheet as baseless. He condemned the government's actions, accusing them of utilizing the ED, Income Tax, and Central Bureau of Investigation for political gains. 'We strongly condemn and object to this harassment intended to discredit the family,' Singh stated in an interview with ANI.

The seasoned politician called on Congress leaders, supporters, and the public opposed to the misuse of central agencies to join protests, whether in person or via social media. His comments follow the ED's prosecution complaint filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, with arguments scheduled for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025