Digvijaya Singh Slams BJP for 'Political Weaponization' of Central Agencies Against Gandhis

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the use of central agencies as political weapons against the Gandhi family in the National Herald case. Addressing the chargesheet filed against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Singh emphasized that the family has consistently contributed their personal wealth for national welfare since 1930, contesting the claims as unfounded and harassive.

Singh highlighted that the Nehru-Gandhi family has not accumulated personal wealth through public office, asserting the chargesheet as baseless. He condemned the government's actions, accusing them of utilizing the ED, Income Tax, and Central Bureau of Investigation for political gains. 'We strongly condemn and object to this harassment intended to discredit the family,' Singh stated in an interview with ANI.

The seasoned politician called on Congress leaders, supporters, and the public opposed to the misuse of central agencies to join protests, whether in person or via social media. His comments follow the ED's prosecution complaint filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, with arguments scheduled for April 25.

