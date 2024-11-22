Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gathers Momentum in Third Phase

The Delhi Congress launched the third phase of its Nyay Yatra from Valmiki Mandir in Palam village on Friday, covering three assembly constituencies, according to party officials.

Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav engaged with representatives from 365 villages, who, in a statement, pledged support to the Congress.

The Nyay Yatra, with promising public turnout, sends a clear signal to the Kejriwal government and BJP, highlighting a demand for change, Yadav asserted, while also prioritizing issues affecting ordinary citizens if Congress regains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)