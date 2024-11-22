Left Menu

Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gathers Momentum in Third Phase

The Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra, led by chief Devender Yadav, embarked on its third phase from Valmiki Mandir, Palam village, covering three assembly constituencies. Claiming significant public backing, Yadav emphasized addressing issues facing common people upon Congress' return to power. The campaign covers 70 constituencies, concluding December 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:11 IST
Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gathers Momentum in Third Phase
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress launched the third phase of its Nyay Yatra from Valmiki Mandir in Palam village on Friday, covering three assembly constituencies, according to party officials.

Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav engaged with representatives from 365 villages, who, in a statement, pledged support to the Congress.

The Nyay Yatra, with promising public turnout, sends a clear signal to the Kejriwal government and BJP, highlighting a demand for change, Yadav asserted, while also prioritizing issues affecting ordinary citizens if Congress regains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024