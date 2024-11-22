Alleged EVM Mishandling Sparks Controversy in Thane

In a contentious move, Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, has alleged significant irregularities in Thane's post-voting process. Dighe, who ran against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claims that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were improperly stored in an observation room, a departure from the usual strong room protocol.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dighe pointed out that the observation room is devoid of CCTV coverage, raising questions about the transparency and security of the electoral process. He supported his claims by showcasing videos to the press, intensifying the clamor for accountability.

In light of these allegations, Dighe has urged the Election Commission to investigate the irregularities and hold the responsible officials accountable. He has also called for a repoll at the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat, underscoring the urgency of ensuring electoral integrity before the vote count on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)