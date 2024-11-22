Left Menu

Alleged EVM Mishandling Sparks Controversy in Thane

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe raised concerns over irregularities in the post-voting process in Thane, alleging EVMs were stored incorrectly and lacked CCTV surveillance. He demanded action from the Election Commission and called for a repoll ahead of the Maharashtra assembly vote count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:56 IST
Alleged EVM Mishandling Sparks Controversy in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, has alleged significant irregularities in Thane's post-voting process. Dighe, who ran against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claims that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were improperly stored in an observation room, a departure from the usual strong room protocol.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dighe pointed out that the observation room is devoid of CCTV coverage, raising questions about the transparency and security of the electoral process. He supported his claims by showcasing videos to the press, intensifying the clamor for accountability.

In light of these allegations, Dighe has urged the Election Commission to investigate the irregularities and hold the responsible officials accountable. He has also called for a repoll at the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat, underscoring the urgency of ensuring electoral integrity before the vote count on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024